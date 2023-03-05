Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

