Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 36,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.