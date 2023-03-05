Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,031,212 shares of company stock valued at $995,591,784 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

