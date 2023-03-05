Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.53 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.