Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.06 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

