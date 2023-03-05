Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

