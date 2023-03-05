Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.80 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after buying an additional 1,249,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

