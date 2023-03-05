Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $344.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.