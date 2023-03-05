Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,809 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 572.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

