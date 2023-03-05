Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.79. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

