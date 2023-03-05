Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

