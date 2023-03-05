EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005456 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $311.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,418,763 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,418,180 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

