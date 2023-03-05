Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

