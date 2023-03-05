Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,620 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 817,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.