Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in State Street by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 114,056 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

