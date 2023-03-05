Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.22 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

