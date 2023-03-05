Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

