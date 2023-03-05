Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

