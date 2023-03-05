Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

MCHP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

