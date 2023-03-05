Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

