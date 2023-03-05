Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

CAT stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

