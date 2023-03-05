Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $884,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

