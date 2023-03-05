Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 21,712 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

