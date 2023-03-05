Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,130,062 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130,062 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

