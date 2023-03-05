Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,214 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

