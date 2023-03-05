Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 412,377 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,377 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

Polaris stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.