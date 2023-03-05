Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

