Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 780 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

