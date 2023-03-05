Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

