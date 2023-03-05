Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.93 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

