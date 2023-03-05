Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $357.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

