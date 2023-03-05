Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.
