Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 5th (BANF, CLH, DNA, ICPT, LBPH, PLUG, PRGO, RVNC, RWT, SHG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 5th:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

