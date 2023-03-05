Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 5th (BANF, CLH, DNA, ICPT, LBPH, PLUG, PRGO, RVNC, RWT, SHG)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 5th:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.