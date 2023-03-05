Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $100.26 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.26 million and approximately $798,995.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00404535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00089551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00660631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00561148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00173053 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,605,631 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

