Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKYF remained flat at C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 26,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,132. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87.
About Eskay Mining
