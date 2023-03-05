Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ESKYF remained flat at C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 26,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,132. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87.

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

