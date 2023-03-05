ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $1.55 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

