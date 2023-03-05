ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $697.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $611.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $697.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

