ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

