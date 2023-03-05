ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

