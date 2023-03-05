ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock worth $15,502,636 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.