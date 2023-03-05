ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

