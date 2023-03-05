ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American States Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWR opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

