Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00089116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $112.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,443.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00402602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00663175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00556647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00172129 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,754,167 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

