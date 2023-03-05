Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.04 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion and $5.04 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,571.00 or 0.06999861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00054161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

