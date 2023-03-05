Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Generac by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.