Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 21.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $72,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 243.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 936,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.35, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

