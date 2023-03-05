Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter worth $7,824,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 282.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 248,337 shares of company stock worth $16,134,412. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

