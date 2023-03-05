Ethic Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

