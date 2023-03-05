Ethic Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hologic by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.44 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

