Ethic Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.